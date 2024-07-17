Natrona County Arrest Log (7/16/24 – 7/17/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Cordell Brown, 25 - Criminal Warrant
- Brittany Wilson, 37 - Courtesy Hold
- Cary Studer, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Seth Hook, 38 - Hold for CAC (Casper Reentry Center)
- Lucas Tait, 35 - Public Intoxication
- Nathaniel Smith, 47 - Public Intoxication
- Brandie Reihner, 31 - Courtesy Hold
- Brent Carpenter, 32 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, DUI, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended, Interfere With Peace Officer, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Aaron Harmon, 47 - Failure to Comply
- John Mates, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, failure to Appear
