Natrona County Arrest Log (5/15/24 – 5/16/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ryan Bressler, 40 - Hold for probation and Parole
- William Jackson, 30 - Contract Hold
- Robert Delo, 65 - DWUI
- Lorrainer Madison, 56 - Failure to Comply
- Priscilla Gould, 21 - Courtesy Hold
- Sonia Salcedo, 23 - Courtesy Hold
- Alijah Pavone, 20 - Courtesy Hold
- Dusty Kuhn, 44 - Courtesy Hold
- Clark Jones, 67 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked,
- Katrina Flury, 42 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Dylan Weaver, 28 - Marijuana: Possession, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Warrant
- Carrie Brown, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Johnathon Hernandez, 27 - Public Intoxication
