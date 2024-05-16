Natrona County Arrest Log (5/15/24 – 5/16/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ryan Bressler, 40 - Hold for probation and Parole

William Jackson, 30 - Contract Hold

Robert Delo, 65 - DWUI

Lorrainer Madison, 56 - Failure to Comply

Priscilla Gould, 21 - Courtesy Hold

Sonia Salcedo, 23 - Courtesy Hold

Alijah Pavone, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Dusty Kuhn, 44 - Courtesy Hold

Clark Jones, 67 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked,

Katrina Flury, 42 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Dylan Weaver, 28 - Marijuana: Possession, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Warrant

Carrie Brown, 22 - Failure to Comply

Johnathon Hernandez, 27 - Public Intoxication

Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department