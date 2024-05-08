Natrona County Arrest Log (5//24 – 5/8/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kelly Reyes, 40 - Failure to Comply

Anthony Romero, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

David Strong, 25 - Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Lucia Conner, 19 - Failure to Appear

Andrew Oglietti, 38 - Failure to Comply

Marcel Brown, 34 - Failure to Comply

William McKinney, 43 - Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Corey Coriddi, 35 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Angela Bjorklund, 46 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Interfere With Peace Officer

Thomas Hall, 65 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

