Natrona County Arrest Log (5/3/24 – 5/6/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Juan Quinn, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Anthony Roy, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Caleb Walker, 20 - Probation Revocation

Jacob Galloway, 33 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication

Amber Manning, 41 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant, NCIC Hit

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication

Jessica Harper, 42 - DUI

Melany Miracle, 53 - Public Intoxication

James Taylor, 61 - County Warrant

Dustin Dixon, 58 - Serve Jail Time

Gideon Jackson, 20 - Failure to Comply

Holly Olsen, 44 - Theft: Under $1000, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Cort Walhood, 41 - County Warrant

Kyle Pacheco, 34 - Simple Assault, Battery

Josiah Wales, 31 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Christopher Lawrence, 31 - Bond Revocation

Dareck Girten, 33 - Public Intoxication

Justin Coatney, 38 - Public Intoxication

Veronica Spotted Elk, 42 - Public Intoxication

Barry French, 54 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Yolanda Barrera, 35 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Sherri Smith, 49 - Impersonate Peace Officer

John Daniel, 53 - District Court Bench Warrant

Brooke Goetz, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft: Under $1000, Criminal Trespass

Leif Krumland, 27 - Failure to Appear

Joshua Eutsey, 24 - DWUI, No Insurance, Driver's License: Restrictions

Maurice Thompson, 47 - DUI, Turning Required Signal & Safety, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Fernando Bedonie, 46 - Public Intoxication

Camille Moore, 35 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Eugene Hatcher, 36 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply

