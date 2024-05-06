Natrona County Arrest Log (5/3/24 – 5/6/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Juan Quinn, 24 - Serve Jail Time
- Anthony Roy, 40 - Serve Jail Time
- Caleb Walker, 20 - Probation Revocation
- Jacob Galloway, 33 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication
- Amber Manning, 41 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant, NCIC Hit
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Jessica Harper, 42 - DUI
- Melany Miracle, 53 - Public Intoxication
- James Taylor, 61 - County Warrant
- Dustin Dixon, 58 - Serve Jail Time
- Gideon Jackson, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Holly Olsen, 44 - Theft: Under $1000, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Cort Walhood, 41 - County Warrant
- Kyle Pacheco, 34 - Simple Assault, Battery
- Josiah Wales, 31 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Christopher Lawrence, 31 - Bond Revocation
- Dareck Girten, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Justin Coatney, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Veronica Spotted Elk, 42 - Public Intoxication
- Barry French, 54 - Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Yolanda Barrera, 35 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Sherri Smith, 49 - Impersonate Peace Officer
- John Daniel, 53 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Brooke Goetz, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft: Under $1000, Criminal Trespass
- Leif Krumland, 27 - Failure to Appear
- Joshua Eutsey, 24 - DWUI, No Insurance, Driver's License: Restrictions
- Maurice Thompson, 47 - DUI, Turning Required Signal & Safety, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Fernando Bedonie, 46 - Public Intoxication
- Camille Moore, 35 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Eugene Hatcher, 36 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply
