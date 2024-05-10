Natrona County Arrest Log (5/9/24 – 5/10/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kenneth Costello, 26 - NCIC Hit
- Justin Hult, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Devin Clark, 39 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Rosita Rikar, 40 - Courtesy Hold
- Wesley Gilbert, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Caleb Walker, 20 - Criminal Warrant
- Nathan Gainforth, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Salvador Tapia, 37 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Justin Condelario, 19 - Failure to Comply
- Christopher Krack, 40 - Trespassing, Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- David Dryden, 52 - Public Intoxication
- Elijah Wiggins, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Mellisa Tipton, 45 - Failure to Appear, Marijuana - Possession
- Allan Hauck, 59 - Failure to Comply
- Aaron Miracle, 50 - Drive While Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Week Block Party 2021
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department