Natrona County Arrest Log (5/9/24 – 5/10/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kenneth Costello, 26 - NCIC Hit

Justin Hult, 41 - Failure to Comply

Devin Clark, 39 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Rosita Rikar, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Wesley Gilbert, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Caleb Walker, 20 - Criminal Warrant

Nathan Gainforth, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Salvador Tapia, 37 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Justin Condelario, 19 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Krack, 40 - Trespassing, Failure to Comply, County Warrant

David Dryden, 52 - Public Intoxication

Elijah Wiggins, 19 - Failure to Appear

Mellisa Tipton, 45 - Failure to Appear, Marijuana - Possession

Allan Hauck, 59 - Failure to Comply

Aaron Miracle, 50 - Drive While Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer

