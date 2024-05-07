Natrona County Arrest Log (5/6/24 – 5/7/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jayson Frazier, 26 - Failure to Comply

Adam Gates, 41 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substances - Schedule I or II, Failure to Comply

Sarah Sjol, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Antonio Rodriguez, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Kandice Westlake, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Public Intoxication

Eric Brown, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Jessica Alt, 42 - Failure to Comply

Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication

Klayr Kelly, 37 - Failure to Comply

Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department