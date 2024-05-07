Natrona County Arrest Log (5/6/24 – 5/7/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jayson Frazier, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Adam Gates, 41 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substances - Schedule I or II, Failure to Comply
- Sarah Sjol, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
- Antonio Rodriguez, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
- Kandice Westlake, 46 - Serve Jail Time
- Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Eric Brown, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- Jessica Alt, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication
- Klayr Kelly, 37 - Failure to Comply
