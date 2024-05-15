Natrona County Arrest Log (5/14/24 – 5/15/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- William Posey, 41 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, District Court Bench Warrant
- John Barnes, 38 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Battery
- Angela Woods, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Donald Harvey, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Daniel Uptain, 39 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Jose Ocon, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Camelia Monroe, 42 - Courtesy Hold
- Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Matthew Fogle, 45 - Aggressive Solicitation: Other
- Travis Dangler, 36 - Trespassing, Aggressive Solicitation: Other
- William Yellowrobe, 27 - Trespassing, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Anthony Roy, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Robert Byers, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Robert Woodhouse, 35 - Public Intoxication
- William Watson, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Trespassing
- Kathleen Lindsay, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Trespassing
- Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Open Container
- Steve Knox, 54 - Trespassing
- Jack Winkworth, 31 - DWUI
- Trey Watson, 32 - Interfere With Emergency Calls, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession COntrolled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Payne Yellowrobe, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Christopher Boyce, 43 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Week Block Party 2021
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department