Natrona County Arrest Log (5/14/24 – 5/15/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

William Posey, 41 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, District Court Bench Warrant

John Barnes, 38 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Battery

Angela Woods, 40 - Failure to Comply

Donald Harvey, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Daniel Uptain, 39 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Jose Ocon, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant

Camelia Monroe, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Matthew Fogle, 45 - Aggressive Solicitation: Other

Travis Dangler, 36 - Trespassing, Aggressive Solicitation: Other

William Yellowrobe, 27 - Trespassing, Hold for Probation and Parole

Anthony Roy, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Robert Byers, 44 - Failure to Comply

Robert Woodhouse, 35 - Public Intoxication

William Watson, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Trespassing

Kathleen Lindsay, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram

Thomas Brown, 52 - Trespassing

Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Open Container

Steve Knox, 54 - Trespassing

Jack Winkworth, 31 - DWUI

Trey Watson, 32 - Interfere With Emergency Calls, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession COntrolled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Payne Yellowrobe, 38 - Public Intoxication

Christopher Boyce, 43 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

