Natrona County Arrest Log (5/10/24 – 5/11/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Duey Palmer, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Justin Coatney, 35 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Chance Driscoll, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brandi Moon, 28 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Jeremy Trowbridge, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tauna Macias, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Miguel Prieto, 20 - DUI, Speed Urban Zone, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Traffic Control Signals: Red Veh, Turn at Intersection: Left Turns, Property Destruction: Under $1000, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Paul Renaud, 59 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Interfere With Peace Officer
- James Alley, 38 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Jeremy Caster, 29 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Bailee Watt. 26 - DUI, Unlawful Contact: Rude, Insolent or Angry, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Daniel Closs, 68 - Public Intoxication
- Cheyenne Garduno, 30 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Hezakiah Hudson, 24 - DWUI (1st or 2nd offense)
- Robert Aragon, 27 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center, Contract Hold
- Damien Baros, 18 - DWUI (1st or 2nd offense)
- Vincent Shelton, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Jordan Alegria, 23 - Failure to Comply
- Maria Wilton, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Nash Phillips, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Taylor Prindiville, 25 - Interfere With Peace Officer
- Chad Beyer, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Heather Morgan, 54 - DWUI (1st or 2nd offense), Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Vehicle
- Cody Stimpson, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Andrew Thompson, 67 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Paul Desersa, 41 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Week Block Party 2021
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department