Natrona County Arrest Log (5/10/24 – 5/11/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Duey Palmer, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Justin Coatney, 35 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Chance Driscoll, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brandi Moon, 28 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Jeremy Trowbridge, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tauna Macias, 42 - Failure to Comply

Miguel Prieto, 20 - DUI, Speed Urban Zone, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Traffic Control Signals: Red Veh, Turn at Intersection: Left Turns, Property Destruction: Under $1000, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Paul Renaud, 59 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Interfere With Peace Officer

James Alley, 38 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jeremy Caster, 29 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Bailee Watt. 26 - DUI, Unlawful Contact: Rude, Insolent or Angry, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Daniel Closs, 68 - Public Intoxication

Cheyenne Garduno, 30 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Hezakiah Hudson, 24 - DWUI (1st or 2nd offense)

Robert Aragon, 27 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center, Contract Hold

Damien Baros, 18 - DWUI (1st or 2nd offense)

Vincent Shelton, 33 - Failure to Comply

Jordan Alegria, 23 - Failure to Comply

Maria Wilton, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Nash Phillips, 31 - Failure to Comply

Taylor Prindiville, 25 - Interfere With Peace Officer

Chad Beyer, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Heather Morgan, 54 - DWUI (1st or 2nd offense), Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Vehicle

Cody Stimpson, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Andrew Thompson, 67 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Paul Desersa, 41 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

