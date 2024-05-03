Natrona County Arrest Log (5/2/24 – 5/3/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Katheryn Esmay, 29 - Serve Jail Time
- Cheryl Johnson, 57 - Criminal Trespass, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense
- Jaquayvion Hughes, 21 - Courtesy Hold
- Carlos Ortega, 30 - Courtesy Hold
- Ahsley Watson, 37 - Courtesy Hold
- Landon Hale, 21 - Courtesy Hold
- Jason Holsey, 42 - Courtesy Hold
- Jedediah Fronton, 39 - Courtesy Hold
- Rodolfo Torres, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Antonio Vera, 31 - Failure to Appear
- Audrey Rosche, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Amanda Montgomery, 41 - Hold for Other Agency
- Jeffrey Scott, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Megan Mayhew, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Marshal Coffey, 18 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Property Destruction: Under $1000
- Davion Knowles, 34 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Kimberly Holmes, 59 - DUI, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Miles Doyle, 38 - DUI, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District
- Nicholas Giangiacomo, 36 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear
