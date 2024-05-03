Natrona County Arrest Log (5/2/24 – 5/3/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Katheryn Esmay, 29 - Serve Jail Time

Cheryl Johnson, 57 - Criminal Trespass, Interfere With Peace Officer

Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Public Intoxication

Thomas Brown, 52 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense

Jaquayvion Hughes, 21 - Courtesy Hold

Carlos Ortega, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Ahsley Watson, 37 - Courtesy Hold

Landon Hale, 21 - Courtesy Hold

Jason Holsey, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Jedediah Fronton, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Rodolfo Torres, 35 - Courtesy Hold

Antonio Vera, 31 - Failure to Appear

Audrey Rosche, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Amanda Montgomery, 41 - Hold for Other Agency

Jeffrey Scott, 41 - Failure to Comply

Megan Mayhew, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Marshal Coffey, 18 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Property Destruction: Under $1000

Davion Knowles, 34 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Kimberly Holmes, 59 - DUI, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Miles Doyle, 38 - DUI, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District

Nicholas Giangiacomo, 36 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

