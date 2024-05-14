Natrona County Arrest Log (5/13/24 – 5/14/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Brenden Walz, 54 - Courtesy Hold
- Joan Perry, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Bridgette Moyte, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Richard Horton, 52 - Public Intoxication
- Joseph Coffelt, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Carson Maynard, 47 - Contract Hold
- Amy Tillman, 42 - Contract Hold
- Lucas Hallock, 43 - Resisting Arrest, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Harley Bushnell, 32 - DUI, Open Container, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Jason Bone, 37 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Guillermo Huerta, 24 - Breach of Peace
Casper's Most Wanted - May 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Week Block Party 2021
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department