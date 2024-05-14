Natrona County Arrest Log (5/13/24 – 5/14/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Brenden Walz, 54 - Courtesy Hold

Joan Perry, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Bridgette Moyte, 37 - Failure to Comply

Richard Horton, 52 - Public Intoxication

Joseph Coffelt, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Carson Maynard, 47 - Contract Hold

Amy Tillman, 42 - Contract Hold

Lucas Hallock, 43 - Resisting Arrest, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Harley Bushnell, 32 - DUI, Open Container, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Jason Bone, 37 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Guillermo Huerta, 24 - Breach of Peace

