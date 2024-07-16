Rocky Mountain Power Gives Reason for Massive Casper Area Power Outage

Yesterday's (Monday, July 15th, 2024), power outage affected almost 25,000 residents in Casper and the surrounding area.

In an updated post to the official Rocky Mountain Power Facebook page, it was stated that outage was due to "emergency de-energization"

The official Rocky Mountain Power website defines de-energization as:

De-energizations are one of many operational practices that Rocky Mountain Power may use to mitigate the risk of wildfire. Our de-energization protocols are updated regularly to help us deliver safe, reliable power across our service area during high wildfire risk conditions. Rocky Mountain Power has the capability to enact an emergency de-energization across its entire service area. When an active wildfire moves close enough to threaten our power equipment, we will begin monitoring the fire closely to evaluate its potential spread and impacts to our systems. If the fire is moving too close to our equipment, we will carry out an emergency de-energization of our power lines. This process helps us make the most effective decisions to avoid additional fire risk and helps protect first responders.

With the Oregon Trail Fire that has already burned over 1500 acres in Natrona County, it does make sense for safety features to be in effect.

For more information on Rocky Mountain Power's wildfire mitigation, visit: www.RockyMountainPower.net/Wildfire.

