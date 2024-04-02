Center Street Overpass Will Closed for Construction the Next Two Evenings

For the next couple of days, if you have to cross under the Center Street overpass, you will need to find an alternate route, at least in the evenings.

The intersection will be closed from 8:00 pm until 6:00 am on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 and Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024.

There is is signage on before the intersection and even on the Interstate 25 warning of the impeding construction.

Please plans ahead.

