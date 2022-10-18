K Street Sewer Maintenance Begins; Drivers Need To Stay Alert

A major sewer line maintenance project in north Casper will disrupt, but not stop, drivers and their passengers from getting to work, school and the popular Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

"We're just down here to keep people safe," Randy Robinett of Superior Signs said Tuesday.

People use K Street to get to work, and get their kids to Lincoln Elementary School and the Boys & Girls Clubs, Robinett said.

He and coworkers were setting up barriers to block access to K Street from Elma Street, and along K Street.

Their major contribution consisted of placing two portable traffic lights a block apart on K Street. When one light is red, traffic must stop and wait as long as two minutes for the light to turn green. Meanwhile, vehicles coming from the opposite direction will pass through until their lane's light turns red.

The project would close the street were it not for the makeshift traffic system, Robinett said. "So that's why we set up the traffic lights."

Residents and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes whenever possible, according to a news release from the City of Casper.

The City is conducting the maintenance of the severely corroded sewer line with Insituform Technologies, a leading contractor in the trenchless technology industry. Insituform Technologies will install a liner to keep the 48” and 54” concrete sewer pipes functioning and delivering sewage to the wastewater treatment facility on Bryan Stock Trail, according to the news release.

The City wanted to do this during the summer, but the number of contractors and the cost and scale of the project delayed the work.

Local subcontractor 71 Construction recently replaced sewer maintenance holes along K Street.

“We apologize for this inconvenience, and thank the K Street neighborhood for its patience,” Associate City Engineer Scott Baxter said in the news release.

“This is a massive project that requires dozens of people and highly specialized equipment, but it’s a critical long-term investment into our community to ensure a safe, reliable sanitary sewer system," Baxter said.

City crews and contractors will be working over weekends to hasten the project and minimize disruptions.

For more information, call (307) 235-8341.

