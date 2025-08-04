K Street Reopens in Casper After Multi-Year Construction Project

Local drivers can rejoice as one Casper construction project comes to a close.

A news release from the City of Casper states:

Casper officials announced the reopening of K Street between St. Mary Street and Bryan Stock Trail. This third and final phase of K Street reconstruction is now fully open to traffic. “K Street reconstruction has been a multi-year construction effort to

modernize aging infrastructure and enhance pedestrian access and safety,” explained City Engineer, Alex Sveda. The project was funded by One Cent and included utility replacement, new sidewalk, and full street reconstruction.

Crews are currently completing site cleanup and removing remaining traffic control devices. With the reopening, transit operations in the area have resumed normal schedules and routes.

“We extend our appreciation to residents, commuters, and businesses for their patience

throughout the duration of the project,” continued Sveda. “We are proud to have made a

significant investment in one of Casper’s important corridors and acknowledge the challenges associated with such project.”

