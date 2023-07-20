Plan Ahead: Temporary Construction Planned Today on 2nd Street in Casper

The dates have been updated for planned chip sealing on 2nd Street in Casper, from Wyoming Boulevard to Hat Six Road. The road work will begin today (Thursday, July 20th, 2023).

According to a post from the official 71 Construction Facebook page:

Streets will remain open under traffic control, but no on-street parking will be available while chip seal is occurring. Do not park on the street or go in and out of driveways while this is being done. Chip seal oil is very sticky and 71 Construction will not be responsible for any cleanup. Vehicles that are left on the road will be towed away at the owners' expense. 71 Construction will not be responsible for any fees incurred. Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions, please contact us at 307-235-2922.

Get our free mobile app

Again, the dates have been updated, as the 2nd Street construction is scheduled for July 20th, 2023.

Plan ahead and take alternate routes whenever possible.

Also, please be aware and courteous of the workers that will be working directly on the streets.

These 6 Weapons Are Illegal to Own in Wyoming