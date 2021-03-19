New Wyoming Truck Driving Game Shows Casper Truck Stop Kinda

In case you haven't heard, there is a truck driving pc game that will soon much of Wyoming. New screenshots seem to indicate that it will include a very well-known Casper truck stop. Let's investigate.

The game is American Truck Simulator which is done by SCS Software. They recently shared an article about the Wyoming truck stops they're working on. As we shared previously, Casper streets will be featured in this game, too. Take a look at these screenshots and see if you recognize what looks like Hat Six Travel Center.

Compare those screenshots with the real Hat Six Travel Center as seen on Google Maps Street View. Yes, there are definite differences, but you can see that's what they're mimicking.

There will be a lot more Wyoming landmarks over and above the truck stops. This YouTube channel did a good side-by-side comparison on how it looks so far.

The Wyoming map will be downloadable content for the main American Truck Simulator game. There is currently no concrete release date, but it is expected by many gamers sometime this spring or summer. If this is of interest to you, make sure to follow the SCS Software blog as they frequently update what they're working on and when it will be available.

