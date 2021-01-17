Casper to Be Featured in Truck Driving PC Game

If driving through Casper in real life isn't fun enough for you, very soon you'll be able to do it in a truck driving game on your computer.

American Truck Simulator is one of the most popular simulation games on PC. They recently teased and confirmed that Wyoming will be the next downloadable content.

The company that makes the game is SCS Software. They recently shared new screenshots from their Wyoming DLC and you'll notice some very familiar sites including downtown Casper.

SCS Software/scssoft.com

There's no release date that's been announced, but expect to be able to drive through Casper in a virtual world probably sometime this spring. You can keep up with the game's development through the official American Truck Simulator Wyoming DLC page.

