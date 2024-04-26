Natrona County Arrest Log (4/25/24 – 4/26/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Lance Sivertson, 53 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Dusty Harris, 42 - Contract Hold

Michael Harker, 41 - Hold for Another State

Avery Bradshaw, 35 - Hold for Other Agency

Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication

David Dryden, 52 - Failure to Comply

Richard Olsen, 35 - Criminal Warrant

Kyle Kohon, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Caleb Phelps, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Daniel Harris, 55 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Appear

Rufus Thomas, 60 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sammy Lopez, 60 - Failure to Comply

Gade Oldaker, 54 - Failure to Appear

Aaron Hutsell, 20 - DUI, Drive While License cancelled / Suspended /Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 2nd Offense, Heavy Vehicle in Construction: Speed

Thomas Soto, 26 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Amber Ferre, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amount More, Drive While License cancelled / Suspended /Revoked, No Registration & Improper Display

