Natrona County Arrest Log (4/25/24 – 4/26/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Lance Sivertson, 53 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Dusty Harris, 42 - Contract Hold
- Michael Harker, 41 - Hold for Another State
- Avery Bradshaw, 35 - Hold for Other Agency
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication
- David Dryden, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Richard Olsen, 35 - Criminal Warrant
- Kyle Kohon, 20 - Courtesy Hold
- Caleb Phelps, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Daniel Harris, 55 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Appear
- Rufus Thomas, 60 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Sammy Lopez, 60 - Failure to Comply
- Gade Oldaker, 54 - Failure to Appear
- Aaron Hutsell, 20 - DUI, Drive While License cancelled / Suspended /Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 2nd Offense, Heavy Vehicle in Construction: Speed
- Thomas Soto, 26 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Amber Ferre, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amount More, Drive While License cancelled / Suspended /Revoked, No Registration & Improper Display
Casper's Most Wanted - April 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
10 Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Wyoming
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke