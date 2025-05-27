Wyoming Department of Transportation Advising of Upcoming Casper Road Closures

It's no secret we only have two "real" seasons in Wyoming: winter and construction, and right now we are deep in the construction season.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation advised Casper residents that there will be two upcoming road closures on Interstate 25 (I-25).

The WYDOT District 2 Facebook page shared the following information on the closures:

Ames Construction and WYDOT will have two temporary closures in June as part of the five bridge reconstruction project occurring between Center and Poplar streets.

On Wednesday, May 28th, the southbound on ramp from Poplar Street onto I-25 will close for the remaining demolition and new concrete road surface. This closure is expected to last until Friday, June 20. The detour for this on ramp would be either the McKinley Street on ramp or via the Shoshoni Bypass.

The second closure is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4th. The north lane of E Street will close to allow for demolition and placement of the Center Street on ramp (southbound I-25). It’s expected this closure will last until Friday, June 20. Traffic will be allowed onto this portion of E Street which will be controlled by temporary traffic signals, allowing for eastbound and westbound traffic.

This is a congested construction area due to the nature of the project. Please plan ahead for delays, and consider possible alternate routes. As always pay attention to speed limits, lane changes and reduction and flaggers and other construction workers within this or any construction zone.

To stay up to date on driving conditions and closures, follow WYDOT on Facebook by clicking here.

