Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Beauty During A Fishing Tournament?

It's been nearly a year since I got to Wyoming and have had the chance to do/ see lots of 'Wyoming' things.

I've seen the some amazing things:

CNFR

taken tours of important historical Wyoming sites Johnson County War Independence Rock Fort Laramie

spent the weekend at Beartrap Summer Festival

hiked, snowshoed on Casper mountain

been to the Bighorn Mountains

driven through Wind River Canyon

stopped at Wyoming's first distillery in Kirby, WY

seen the historic Irma Hotel in Cody

watched Skijoring in Saratoga, WY

For the first time, I was able to be part of a Walleye fishing tournament at Glendo Reservoir in Glendo State Park. When you're driving on I-25 and see Glendo, you're really only seeing a small portion of the reservoir. The reservoir is 763,039 acre feet which puts it at #6 on the larges reservoirs in Wyoming.

Being in Wyoming, give us all opportunities to explore and be part of this states extraordinary outdoor life. I've tried to take advantage of every opportunity I can get and I had the chance to help out with the first Wyoming Walleye Stampede fishing tournament of the year at Glendo. Rooch's Marina was basecamp for tournament officials, anglers & families and many volunteers for the weekend. The Stampede is a series of 3 separate fishing tournaments (May 14-15 and June 4-5 at Glendo and June 25-26 at Pathfinder Reservoir) followed by the championship in July 16-17 at Seminoe.

The tournament was started in part by Brian Woodward (Rocky Mountain Discount Sports) and has become one of the largest Walleye tournaments in the western United States and by far the largest in Wyoming. In this weekends first round, there were 141 boats entered. Meaning 282 anglers were vying for their piece of the $50,700 prize purse.

Seeing the absolute joy of old fishing buddies, husband & wife teams, father & son teams, sibling teams and even recently created teams, was great. The passion, dedication and enjoyment all 282 anglers, tournament officials, volunteers and families was spectacular.

A friend of mine always says:

if you want to help change the world, take a kid fishing.

Check Out Glendo Reservoir During A Wyoming Fishing Tournament

This video from a couple years ago, gives you another angle of Glendo and the tournament.

