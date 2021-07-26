Casper Wyoming’s One The Top Fishing Destinations In The World

When people from all over the world look for places to go on vacation or that once in a lifetime hunting or fishing trip, choosing Casper and the State of Wyoming is an easy choice.

With the North Platte River running right smack dab through the middle of Natrona County, there are miles upon miles of fishing available. According to Visit Casper.com there is an estimated 1,000 to 5,000 fish per mile and guide services all around the city of Casper to help you find the fish of your dreams. Anglers from all over the world, rookie to expert, come HERE to fish. There have been many celebrities like Luke Bryan, pro anglers, dignitaries, business men and women, politicians and families all taking to the waters to try their luck,

You may be surprised (or not) to hear that it's not just the multiple types of trout caught here in the Casper area. There are other places around Casper that offer great fishing, NOT named the North Platte River. Pathfinder Reservoir, Alcova Reservoir and Bryan Stock Trail Pond just to name a few. Wyoming Game & Fish puts out the Annual Fishing Regulation Guide and in this guide they give you different species of fish that you may catch. Depending on where you're fishing, you could also catch...Channel & Black Bullhead Catfish, Walleye, Perch, Northern Pike, Muskie, large and small mouth bass, bluegill, Green Sunfish and Kokanee Salmon to name a few.

If you're looking for a good idea to cook up your Trout or Salmon. Jim Crowley of Hook and Hunt TV.com has a tip for ya.

Some very impressive state record fish have been caught here too. You can see the state records on the Wyoming Game & Fish site.

Here's Where Casper, Wyoming Goes To Cool Off In The Summer While Wyoming is most often associated with year-round snow those of us that live here know that our Summers can get pretty hot. With temperatures during the day reaching the high 90's and low 100's everyone has their favorite local place to go to cool off. Here are a few of our favorites.