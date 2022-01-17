Hurry To Get Your North Platte Walleye 2022 Banquet Tickets

Every year many organizations will have a banquet to help raise money to give back to the community and allow the organization to keep running.

The North Platte Walleyes Unlimited banquet is Saturday April 9th at the Hangar just north of Casper. The event all-you-can-eat Walleye Banquet and fundraiser.

Chatting with Brian Woodward of Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, who recently got back on the board for North Platte Walleyes Unlimited, he said the organization is based here in Central Wyoming and all the money raised stays right here.

The club is all based on volunteers, we don't have any paid members, we don't have to pay any national fees and the money we raise stays right here in Wyoming.

Over the years the group has donated thousands of dollars worth of kids fishing poles to kid programs, help start the life-jacket loaner program and even offers a scholarship for Casper college and gear it toward students going into wildlife management or wildlife biology.

With all of the COVID issues they decided to scale back the event a little bit this year and move the banquet from the Ford Wyoming Center to the Hangar in Bar Nunn. Because of moving the event to a smaller venue, there will only be 300 tickets available for the event. Tickets are $60 a piece and also sponsorship packages are available.

If you're interested, the tickets will be available at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports or you can visit North Platte Walleyes Unlimited Website www.northplattewalleyes.com/. You can also become a member for only $20 per year for you're entire family. The membership helps the organization raise money and keeps you informed of the latest with them.

Wyoming's Favorite Dog Breeds