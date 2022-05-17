Kids Fishing Day Returns to Yesness Pond, Stocked with 1,500 ‘Catchable-Sized Trout’

The 26th Annual Kids Fishing Day is returning to Casper on Saturday, June 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Yesness Pond.

Every year, several community partners come together to bring Casper's kids a chance to discover a love for fishing that could stay with them throughout their entire lives.

"This free event is for kids age 14 and under, accompanied by their parents," a press release from the city of Casper read. "Due to the popularity of this event and limited space, families with the last name’s beginning with the letter A through M fish from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and families with last names beginning with the letter N through Z fish from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registration begins at 9:00 am. There will be goody bags for all fishing participants."

The release noted that, before the day's events begin, Yesness Pond will be stocked with more than 1500 "catchable-sized trout."

The city asks that, if possible, fisherkids bring their own poles and lures/bait, but that North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will have a limited number of fishing poles, as well as tackle for those in need. Sportsman's Warehouse will supply the bait.

The release suggests that kiddos and adults dress appropriately for the weather which, being Wyoming, is harder than it sounds.

Yesness Pond is located at 4100 SW Wyoming Boulevard. Parking space is limited, but overflow parking will happen at Crest Hill Elementary School, located at 4445 S. Poplar.

The release noted that "Kid’s Fishing Day is sponsored by the Community Recreation Foundation, in cooperation with, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, North Platte Walleyes Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, Pepsi, R&R Rest Stops, Visit Casper, Casper Recreation Division, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Wagner’s Sporting Goods."

Below are photos from last year's event!