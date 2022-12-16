Natrona County Public Library Hosting Retirement Party for Beloved Children’s Librarian

The Natrona County Public Library is hosting a retirement party for beloved children's librarian, Twyla Gaylord, on Friday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"If you and your children have visited our Children’s Department sometime over the last two decades, you likely have fond and vivid memories of one of our most beloved and enigmatic children’s librarians, Twyla," the Natrona County Library wrote in a Facebook post. "Always ready with a smile and a helpful reading suggestion, she has been as much a fixture of our Library and the Children’s Department as our story times and book selection!"

Gaylord has been a fixture of the Library for two decades.

"But now, after 20 years at the Natrona County Library, Twyla Gaylord has decided it’s time to write the ending of her Library story," the post stated "She will begin 2023 with the official title 'Retiree', and what comes next is yet to be written."

It's not the end of her story, it's merely the next chapter and the rest of her library family wish her nothing but good tidings and well wishes.

"Twyla's 20 years of experience as part of the library's children's team has been amazing," said Lisa Scroggins, the Executive Director of the Natrona County Public Library. "She is a fan-favorite with everything from read-alouds to crafting classes. She's been dubbed 'The Queen of Slime' because of the slime-creation classes, and she has mastered all things glue and glitter. We will miss her constant bright smiles and bubbly laughter as she transitions from key staff member to awesome patron."

The community is invited to come celebrate Twyla and her past, present, and future on Friday from 2-4pm. The open house event will take place in the Crawford Room, downstairs at the library. It's a chance not to say 'goodbye,' but 'see you later' to a woman who has embodied everything that is good, everything that is right, everything that is beautiful about the Natrona County Public Library.