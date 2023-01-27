Wyoming Lands in the Top 5 for ‘2023’s Best States to Retire’

There are many reason that living in Wyoming is appealing, but now one more attribute can be added to the list.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2023’s Best States to Retire, and the Cowboy State landed in the top five out of all fifty states. As a matter of fact, overall, Wyoming ranked 4th.

The WalletHub study went into detail about how their ranking system worked, by stating:

Retirement might be the end of your career, but it doesn’t have to be the end of financial security or life satisfaction. Retirement generally coincides with the age at which we may receive Social Security or pension benefits. However, not everyone can retire when they want to. In fact, 25% of non-retired adults haven’t saved any money for retirement, though not necessarily through any fault of their own. In addition, only 40% of non-retired adults think their retirement savings are on-track. To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call home, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key metrics. Our analysis examines affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

Below is a list of a few of the key metrics were Wyoming shined and a few were we need some work:

5th - Affordability

5th - WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking

9th - Quality of Life

14th - Adjusted Cost of Living

16th - Property-Crime Rate

20th - Elderly-Friendly Labor Market

26th - Percentage of Population Aged 65 & Older

29th - Health-Care Facilities per Capita

30th - Life Expectancy

38th - Health Care

Being ranked in the top five is no small feat, which makes sense for why so many of the older generation love it here.

