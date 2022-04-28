I don't think I've ever seen a more beautiful ranch in my life and that's saying something. There are brand new pictures and videos that show you what it's like inside the gorgeous Flying Y Ranch located about 13 miles to the southwest of Laramie, Wyoming.

Mike Fraley of Hall and Hall just dropped new information about the Flying Y ranch on their website and also shared a new video on YouTube giving you an idea how wondrous this property really is. Their website describes it as "a near perfect 4,050± deeded acre ranch with appealing and functional improvements, extensive wildlife including deer, elk and antelope and world-class fishing for large rainbow and brown trout" and they're not wrong. See the pictures for yourself.

See Inside the Gorgeous Flying Y Ranch Near Laramie, Wyoming

That land offers excellent trout in the nearby stream and lots of antelope and elk. Brilliant. The listing says the property includes a "three-bedroom owner’s residence as well as a manager’s house, shops, barns".

If you daydream about Wyoming ranches like this, you'll need a hefty bank account to live there as the asking price is $23,500,000. I wish.

Make sure you check out the full presentation from Mike on the Hall and Hall website as there are many many more pictures and details about how glorious the Flying Y Ranch is. In my opinion, this is as good as it gets in Wyoming. Stellar.

