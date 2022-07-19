When you daydream about your perfect Wyoming ranch, do you envision more people or wildlife in it? If the 2nd is your priority, you need to see a gorgeous ranch near Sundance, Wyoming that does indeed have more wildlife than people there.

Fay Ranches just shared new pics and video of this mammoth property. Here's a little snippet of how they describe it:

Ideally situated high in the Black Hills of Wyoming and overlooking approximately 1,979± acres, “The High Divide Ranch on Kara Creek” welcomes you! A newly constructed timber frame home features Amish precision craftsmanship encompassing over 8,200+ square feet of living space...This private and easy-access estate is a year-round recreational escape for any outdoor enthusiast. Inyan Kara Creek meanders through the welcoming entrance to a wildlife haven with open meadows, whispering pine-covered draws, and gorgeous canyons that host trophy bull elk, whitetail, and mule deer along with mountain lion, bobcat, coyote, and turkeys.

They're not kidding about the abundance of wildlife. See for yourself.

See a Sundance, Wyoming Ranch with More Wildlife than People

They also shared video of what this ranch looks like in motion.

Now, about that asking price. Do you have $10,650,000 laying around? If so, this beautiful property could be yours. My wife and kids get excited when they see birds on our bird feeder. Imagine the exotic wildlife moments you'd witness here.

If you'd like to dream a little more, you can see more pics, videos and details on the listing on the Fay Ranches website.

