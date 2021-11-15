Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Returning to the Ford Wyoming Center

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is returning to Casper. He will be performing at the Ford Wyoming Center on January 16th, 2022. This is part of his all new, 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour.

Tickets will start at $39.50 (plus applicable fees), and can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com or www.FordWyomingCenter.com starting Friday, November 19th, 2021 at 10:00 am.

Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has over 25 million fans across social media. In 2018, Gabe was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Iglesias is the star and executive producer of Mr. Iglesias, the multi-cam, Netflix original comedy series, which is currently streaming season 1-3. In addition to the Netflix comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up comedy specials for the streaming service. The first, titled One Show Fits All, was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019. His third special for the streaming service and 7th special overall will tape sometime in 2021; both of these specials are follow-ups to his highly successful 2016 special, I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry.

For his last Casper show, which unfortunately took place during a snow storm (or what we call Sunday), Fluffy shared an awesome crowd photo, along with a caption that read:

Thank you to the hardcore fans who drove thru a snow storm in 15* weather to be at my concert tonight. #Casper

