Bad News Casper: The Days of Buying New Movies Is Coming to an End

It's the end of an era.

Don't be surprised if you can't find the newest movies being available for purchase at your favorite Casper chain stores.

It was reported back in October 2023 that Best Buy was planning on completely phasing out their DVD and Blu-ray sales by the end of 2024, but for Casper, it appears this may happen sooner than later.

The local Best Buy store has been scaling back their in-stock movie section considerably over the last couple of years (as has the Casper Target location),but after a quick search of their website, they have completely removed their "new movie section".

Target still has their new movie section on the website, but it's not as easy to find. Walmart website has also done away with the movie section all together.

Personally, this is a problem for me. While I do realize you can still buy digital copies of new films and several of the major streaming services offer a large portion of the newer films as well, I prefer my hard copies for numerous reasons. For instance:

Bonus features - Gag Reels, behind the scenes, etc.

The ability to slow motion my favorite scenes

Rewind and fast-forward (without waiting for buffering)

Not having to worry about internet connectivity

In the past, stores have removed old media formats, but that was to make sure for something new. I remember it happening with betamax, VHS, DVD, HD DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Blu-ray, but getting rid of all hard copy formats, just doesn't seem like a good idea to me.

