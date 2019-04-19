Attention Casper Shoppers: Walmart Canceling ‘Savings Catcher’

One of Walmart's most popular and successful incentive programs is going away permanently as of May 14th, 2019.

The Walmart Savings Catcher checks your purchases against local competitors to see if you got the lowest price. If the app finds a lower price, it gives you the difference on a gift card or via the Walmart app. The convenience of Savings Catcher was that you didn't have to riffle through paper and online ads with cashiers to do price matches.

Walmart.com listed the following as the reason the program is being discontinued:

We designed Savings Catcher as a means to catch occasions when a competitor’s price on a nationally advertised item was found to be lower than what you paid for it at Walmart. Since the introduction of the program, we’ve worked hard to lower prices on thousands of everyday items across our stores, which has resulted in our prices winning the vast majority of the time when you submit receipts to Savings Catcher. This tells us that the program’s intent has been met, which was to provide you upfront with everday low prices so that you and your family can save money and live better.