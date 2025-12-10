Meet the Casper Couple Bringing a Fresh Twist to Car Air Fresheners

No matter what time of year or holiday season we're close to, one of the things Wyomingites are known for is supporting local businesses. With that in mind, there is a local couple that have turned car fresheners into an art form.

Meet Lexis and Forest Mock, the owners of MockBoers Freshie. Lexis and I spoke about the business and how it all started.

How did you decide to start this company?

My husband, Forest, is my partner both in life and in this business. We never planned on creating a business like this. Believe it or not, it all started with goats! If you know goats, you know Boer goats. We breed and sell quality Boer goats to 4-H kids all over, and that’s where the name MockBoers began.

After having my first baby, I found myself at home looking for something meaningful to put my energy into. Living with Type 1 diabetes, I’ve always pushed myself to embrace new skills and find passions that keep me motivated and creative. One day while scrolling TikTok, I came across car freshies and instantly thought, “We should totally try making these!”

So, we saved up, took a leap, and started this amazing journey and now here we are —growing, creating, and loving every moment of what MockBoers has become.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of this business venture?

The people: meeting new customers, building real connections, and turning simple orders into lasting relationships is what keeps my passion growing every single day.

This business isn’t just about scents and molds — it’s about community, shared creativity, and the amazing people I get to meet along the way and that’s the part I’ll always cherish the most.

Who has been the most helpful in contributing to your success thus far?

My husband is a huge part of our business, even if he’s not always the one you see on camera. He’s the behind-the-scenes muscle, the fixer, the encourager, and the one who jumps in whenever I need an extra hand. From late-night projects to early-morning prep, he’s right there helping make MockBoers run smoothly. I’m so grateful for everything he does—this business truly wouldn’t be the same without him.

Where is your business located?

We don’t have a physical storefront just yet, but we make shopping with us just as easy! We offer weekly Friday deliveries to Casper, Glenrock, and even Douglas. Simply place your order, choose delivery, and we’ll bring your freshies and products right to you. Convenient, quick, and made to fit your schedule!

If you’re local, we make ordering even easier! We have local order forms available right on our Facebook page, so you can place your order without paying for shipping. Just fill out the form, choose your items, and we’ll take care of the rest. Convenient, simple, and perfect for our local customers!

Whether you're looking to make your vehicle smell nice or looking for some fun, locally-made, stocking stuffers, MockBoers Freshie has you covered.

