Don’t Miss the Huge Cowboy State Christmas Expo Hitting Eastridge Mall This Weekend

'Tis the season for shopping for presents for loved ones and friends, and if you're anything like me, there's nothing quite like getting something that was made in Wyoming, or in this case, a little closer to home.

The annual Cowboy State Expo - Christmas Mall Expo is taking up space in the entire Eastridge Mall this weekend (December 5th through the 7th).

Business owner and event coordinator, Rachel Clark, had this to say about the upcoming event:

We will have over 200 vendors, full food court, lots of entertainment and local shopping on December 5th and 6th to include the old Macy's! The old Macy's will also have a huge party on the 7th as well as the 20th and 21st! Everything is family friendly. There will be an author's corner, young entrepreneurs corner, non-profits corner and a festival of trees raffle. We are expecting a huge turnout.

The Christmas Wonderland in the old Macy's Facebook event page states:

This is a family friendly "support local" Expo/party! There's sure to be delicious treats and creative gifts plus stocking stuffers galore!!!

Figure out the scavenger hunt for a treat and a chance at a raffle basket, take a pic at the "selfie station" and spend a little quality time with the fam or get those steps in, finish your shopping and grab a snack or a meal you'll LOVE!

Bring the family for face painting, LOCAL gift shopping and fun for the kiddos!

This free indoor event gives you the chance to browse, shop and eat, within the warmth of the mall and see items from a plethora of local vendors.

Cowboy State Expo - 2024 Christmas Mall Expo Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke