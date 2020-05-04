Natrona County Library Posts Special ‘Star Wars Day’ Message

Natrona County Library via Facebook

May the 4th is the unofficial Star Wars Day, which is celebrated around the world. During the pandemic, the Natrona County Library may have had to close its doors to protect the masses, but they still wanted the hardcore SW fans to know they were thinking about us.

The official Natrona County Library Facebook paged posted a photo along with a message that read:

How could we allow Star Wars Day to pass without recognition? We may not be in the library with our lightsabers and Jedi mind tricks, but we're celebrating with all of you in spirit. Spend a few minutes battling the dark forces by staying safe and healthy. #maythefourthbewithyou

