Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Covers Sabrina Carpenter with a Fiddle-Powered Spin

So much music nowadays is fusion of multiple genres. Maybe that's why I'm a such a sucker for a good genre-crushing cover. Thus is the case with Wyoming's own, Ian Munsick, who recently posted a video cover of the Sabrina Carpenter pop hit, Espresso.

Ian is very active on all his social media accounts, but I follow his Instagram fairly closely, because he drops so many gems. Whether it's behind the scenes on how he makes his hits or his latest show news, you're sure to find a gem on his page.

Back on September 25th, 2025, he posted a video of him and an unnamed fiddler player, covering Espresso. Check out the video below.

In case you live under rock and have never heard the multi-platinum, original version (it's actually certified diamond in France), by the super talented actress and singer, Sabrina Carpenter, you can check out below.

For someone like me, that's not a huge country music fan, I must admit, this is fire! I'm pretty sure I like his version better than the original (and this is coming from someone that has a semi-unhealthy crush on Sabrina). I really, REALLY need Ian to put out a full version of this cover, with the fiddle, on all streaming platforms, as soon as humanly possible.

Ian, please... give the people what they want, and the sooner the better.

