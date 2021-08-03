Cute Little Cowboy Suffers Hat Malfunction at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Some things are just cute, end of story. This is one of them.

An adorable video clip has been making its round on social media (Facebook to be exact), of a cute little cowboy happily adjusting to a hat malfunction.

The official Cheyenne Frontier Days Facebook page shared the short, fifteen second video on Sunday morning (August 1st, 2021), along with a caption that simply read:

Hat Problems

This year marked the 125th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days, which ran from Friday, July 23rd, 2021 through Sunday, August 1st, 2021. "The Daddy of 'em All", as it is often referred to, has been in a staple in Wyoming rodeo history since 1897.

The official Cheyenne Frontier Days website has quite literally already began the countdown for next years event, which will take place on July 22nd, 2022 and run through July 31st, 2021.

