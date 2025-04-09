Why Is Wyoming One of the Worst States for Children’s Health Care?

Very seldom does Wyoming score low nationwide rankings. It is even more rare for that to happen twice in a month, but for this is the second time this week the Cowboy State has ranked at the bottom.

Earlier this week (Monday, April 7th), Wyoming was ranked as one of the worst states for working from home by personal finance website, WalletHub. It does make sense when you factor in the amount of blue-collar jobs we're known for and the fact that it is physically impossible to do them remotely. Then throw in are relatively small amount of internet providers and it makes even more sense.

However, a new study claims the Equality State is next to the bottom for children's health care.

Out of all fifty states, Wyoming ranked 49th overall.

WalletHub stated:

WalletHub therefore compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 key indicators of cost, quality and access to children’s health care. Our data set ranges from the share of children aged 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health to pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

So why did Wyoming score so low?

Here are some of those key metrics that kept our overall score low:

Kids’ Health & Access to Health Care Rank - 49th

Kids’ Nutrition, Physical Activity & Obesity Rank - 39th

Kids’ Oral Health Rank - 44th

Percentage of Uninsured Children - 50th

Percentage of Children with Unaffordable Medical Bills - 49th (tied with Nebraska)

It's definitely a wakeup call. Sure, our small population factors in some of those metrics, but it's still disturbing to see, especially when you see how much better the states surrounding us are doing overall.

The children are our future, so here's to hoping we can do better in the coming years.

