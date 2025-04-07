Wyoming Ranked One of the Worst States to Work From Home for 2025

There are a myriad of great reasons to love living in Wyoming, but apparently, working remotely is not one of them.

A new study released by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Best States for Working from Home (2025)" and we were nowhere near the top.

WalletHub broke down their findings by stating:

Exactly how easy it is to work remotely may depend on where you live. In order to find out the states that provide the best conditions for working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of workers working from home to internet cost and cybersecurity. We also considered factors like how large and how crowded homes are in the state.

The Cowboy State ranked 49th overall, which means only two other places ranked lower than us, and they would be Montana and Alaska, respectively.

So why did Wyoming score so poorly? For one, our internet cost are the second highest in the country. Other metrics were we tanked include:

Work Environment Rank - 47th

Living Environment Rank - 40th

It is also worth noting, that the Equality State is known for more blue-collar jobs that just can't be done from home (oil rig workers, first responders, truck drivers, construction workers, etc.).

Even with that in mind, it is kind of disturbing that we ranked so low, but the internet cost was a big part of our overall score. Here's to hoping that now that we are getting more options for internet providers, that that ranking changes in a major way by next year.

