The 2nd Annual ‘Mermaid and Pirate World’ Event Returns to Casper

There is an awesome event of storybook proportions coming back to Casper this week!

The second annual Mermaid and Pirate World will be coming to Casper, June 17-18,

2022! A Picture my Story Event brought to you by Audie Jeans Photography and Dream

Upon a Princess.

This year we are pleased to announce a partnership with the Department of Family

Services! We are seeking individuals and businesses to sponsor 150 children and their

families. Donate $1 or donate $1000, every $50 will allow a child to enjoy a whole day of Mermaid and Pirate World Fun with their VIP pass to the event. If you’d like to sponsor a child or a family, purchase a donation ticket on our EventBrite or visit our crowdfunding link here, to help a child in need enjoy a day of fun!

The famous Dream Upon a Princess’ mermaid and pirate crew will perform an

interactive show multiple times a day. Dive into the fun and win a prize package!

Anyone who comes dressed up as a pirate or mermaid will be entered for a chance to

win a fantastic prize package from our vendors (prize packages valued over $200)!

Costume Drawing will be held daily at 2:00pm.

With 15+ interactive activities & booths, from 3D Pirate Ship Puzzles, to Mermaid

School and Pirate Ship Tours, there is something for everyone! If you’d like to host a

booth, please call 307-266-5326 or email audiejeansapp@gmail.com with the subject

line “Mermaid+Pirate Vendor”.

Doors will open at 10am each day at the east wing of Restoration Church. Parents get in free, so we hope to see you and your fin-tastic crew there!

