Wyoming’s Chancey Williams Releases Fun New Country Music Single “Hideaway”

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band are Wyoming favorites.

From their song "The World Needs More Cowboys" which has become the unofficial state song, to their latest award-winning album "3rd Street" ...Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band are greeted with smiles and cheers anywhere they go in our state.

A Chancey Williams concert is sure to be a good time, and my husband knows when we're going where they're playing, he better be prepared to swing dance the night away.

That's why I was so excited when I saw they were releasing a new song just in time for the last month of Summer.

His new song "Hideaway" is a mellow song with Western roots and a bit of an island vibe. It features Chancey singing about running away with his lover and finding a little hideaway.

Find a little hideaway, and hide away, and find a way to stay gone...Baby you and me might never come back to reality. We'll just run away.

In the video, he and the band are having a blast playing out on the water. I can imagine everyone here in Central Wyoming out at Alcova reservoir with this song turned up as loud as they can doing the exact same thing.

Chancey will be back in Wyoming to open for Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 23, which is sure to be a phenomenal concert.

You can find his entire tour schedule here and catch a peek at their behind-the-scenes adventures (and antics) by following them on social media.

