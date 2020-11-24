Wyoming’s Tris Munsick Talks About New Music Video

We love nothing more than touching base with Wyoming country music artists.

I even feel comfortable saying we've become friends with many of them after all the time we've spent with them backstage and in the studio.

Tris Munsick was coming through the area this weekend and reached out to me to see if I wanted to catch up with him.

My answer was a hearty yes, especially when he revealed that he had just been working on a new video to go along with his song "Palamino" and said he'd be happy to chat about it with me.

We hung out in my living room and caught up on the last few months and Tris shared what he and the band are up to.

Like many musicians, 2020 has been a hard one for Tris and his band. After hearing his reasons for canceling the rest of their live performances for the year, I think they made the right call.

I love that they aren't just sitting around during their free time, but are creating new videos to go with all the new music they just released.

I promise we will be the first to let you know when Tris releases the new videos.

Until then you can keep up with him and the band by following them on Facebook and Instagram.