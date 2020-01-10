Casper’s Singing Fireman Patrick Stafford Releases New Video

Patrick Stafford is a Wyoming native and a Casper firefighter.

In 2015 as part of his New Year's Resolution, Stafford began creating videos of his original songs and posting them on his YouTube channel.

In 2016 he released his first single "The Wyoming Way" which was followed by his first album "Full Tilt" in 2017.

This led to a variety of local gigs, including opening for the "Nitty Gritty Dirt Band" in October of 2018.

An injury has kept Stafford away from his guitar, but we are happy to say he is back at it again and will be playing live events this Summer.

Today he released a new single AND video "As Long As You Stay Gone" and we had a chance to chat with him in our studio about his inspiration for both the video and song.

The video was filmed right here in Casper, Wyoming.

Make sure you look out for some of your favorite fishing and hang out spots as you watch it.

I'm sure just like us you caught yourself laughing more than a few times as you listened to this one.

If you like what you hear spread the word about this local country singer and keep up to date on what he's doing by heading to his website or following him on social media.