Wyoming Ranked First for the Most Charitable State in the Country

Every year, Wyoming ranks near the top of the most charitable states in the entire country, but this year, the Cowboy State garnered the number one spot.

According to a brand new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Wyoming was ranked #1 overall in their "Most Charitable States for 2025", which is one spot up from last year.

The WalletHub study stated:

In the spirit of inspiring altruism, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key indicators of charitable behavior to identify the most charitable areas of the country. Our data set ranges from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the number of food banks per capita.

Here are some of those key indicators and Wyoming's rank:

Overall Rank: 1st

1st – Charities per Capita

1st – % of Donated Income

1st – Volunteer Hours per Capita

2nd – % of Population Who Donated Time

2nd – Volunteer Rate

7th – Charitable Giving Rank

Get our free mobile app

WalletHub also gave a pretty in depth breakdown of Wyoming's altruism stating:

Wyoming is the most charitable state, in large part because residents spend an average of 33 hours per year volunteering, the second-most in the country. The state also has the second-highest percentage of residents who volunteer, at roughly 39%. Residents of the Equality State don’t just give their time, though. They generously give money to charity as well, donating nearly 4% of their adjusted gross income on average, the second-highest percentage in the country. Over 40% of the state’s population fundraises or sells items to raise money for charity, too, the ninth-highest percentage. On top of that, Wyoming has the second-most Feeding America food banks per capita, and it shelters 89% of its homeless population. This reflects efforts to care for the needy at both the individual and government levels.

Again, it's no secret that Wyomingites all across the state are all about looking out for each other, but landing in the top five for as many years is just more proof of our generosity.

17 Ways to Spot a Tourist in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke