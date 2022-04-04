WOW! Johnny J’s Diner In Casper Has Closed, But For How Long?

When I was driving East on 2nd Street, I almost had a heart attack. The first thing I saw when I got to 2nd and Elk was what looked like a restaurant that was in trouble. Johnny J's Diner is usually jam packed with cars and patrons having lunch or dinner and enjoying themselves.

Today though, looks like they're going to have to go somewhere else.

Johnny J's Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

Definitely had to do a double take of what was happening. Dumpsters in the parking lot, lots of trucks & trailers and workers moving quickly. Old booths and tables all over the ground and in dumpster.

It's never a promising sign when you see things like that, but then your mind starts racing and you automatically think the worst.

Johnny J's Work loading...

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

Then when you have a second to get a hold of your thoughts and start looking for more details you finally see good news.

Johnny J's Closed Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

After a quick Facebook search it made even more sense.

Johnnys Announcement Johnny J's Diner via Facebook loading...

Whew, crisis averted. Seems like the reason for all the trucks and workers is because they're doing a quick remodel. In a situation like this, all hands on deck. See the plan is for the diner to only be closed 4 days this week, then back in action on Friday, just in time for a nice weekend.

johnnys map Google Maps loading...

The Diner has been a staple on 2nd street for over a decade and it seems that it's time for a facelift. According to a response on the Facebook page, the staff at the diner says that 50's theme is staying.

Get ready to try out the 'New', Old Johnny J's Diner.

