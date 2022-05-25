The Casper Police Department announced that there was a fire at a building located at 918 East 2nd Street. This is the site of the new Circle of Hope women's health clinic.

"Shortly before 4:00am this morning officers responded to a building located at 918 East 2nd Street for a report of a business burglary," a post from the CPD's Facebook page stated. "Upon arrival smoke was seen rolling out of the windows. Casper Fire-EMS quickly responded and extinguished the fire. The initial caller stated they witnessed an individual running away from the building with a gas can and black bag. At this time investigators believe the fire to be intentional."

Casper police ask that individuals avoid the area for the time being, which includes 2nd Street at the McKinley stoplight.

The CPD stated that investigators are currently reviewing the footage from the area to provide a description of the suspect.

Additionally, it's been reported that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The Casper Police Department stated that more information will be released as it becomes available.

