Casper’s ‘Windy City Delivery’ Announces Permanent Closing

One of Casper's favorite food delivery services is shutting down business.

Windy City Delivery just made the announcement (Sunday, June 4th, 2023), with a heartfelt Facebook post which stated:

Dear Casper,

It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our door permanently. We will not be taking any orders moving forward. We appreciate everyone that has supported us for the past 3 years. We especially want to extend our thanks to our drivers and dispatchers. Without each of them, we would have have been able to run as we did. It is time for this chapter of our book to end and a new one begin.

Tim and Tiffany

Other than pizza, Casper still has quite a few options for food delivery

