Casper Strip Club ‘RACKS’ Permanently Closing on Sunday

One of Casper's long standing gentleman's club, RACKS, is permanently closing its doors on Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

The official RACKS Night Club Facebook made the announcement today (March 9th, 2023), with a short message that stated:

Racks will be closing its doors for good

This Sunday, March 12 will be our last day of operations

Come in and see us before we go

Only 4 days left.

The closing announcement comes on the heels of a former personal assistant to the alleged former owner of Racks, Sonny Pilcher, stating during a trial that he didn't use a bank account and often conducted business on a cash-only basis to avoid creditors.

