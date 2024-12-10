New Strip Club Set to Open This Week in a Familiar Casper Location

It's been almost two years since Casper's last remaining gentlemen's club, Rack's Night Club, permanently closed its doors (back in March of 2023).

What is the name of the strip club?

The building is set to reopen again this Thursday (December 12th. 2024), with new owners, management and a new name: Mile High Saloon.

I had the chance to talk to the managers of the upcoming night spot, Samantha Husted and Samantha Brooke, about the what folks can expect.

Why did you decide to open up a strip club again?

"The community was missing having one in Casper, so we decided to bring it back", stated Husted.

Brooke added, "It (the building) was already setup, so it was a good place for it".

The pair have already obtained the proper liquor license, so there will be alcohol on the premises.

Mile High Saloon will be open 6:00 pm to 2:00 am, seven days a week.

Will there be security and how many total staff for the opening?

The managers stated, "there ere twenty-two total employees (counting us), eight people on the bar staff 4 bouncers for security for starters. This is going to be good for Casper, as it's creating jobs and also there are no other strip clubs in the area".

Will the bar feature full nudity?

Mile High Saloon will be topless only.

From the social media buzz alone, it does appear that a large number of Casper residents are eager to have a new watering hole in the area again.

