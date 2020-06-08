Man Arrested After Fight, Gunshot at Racks Nightclub Near Casper

A man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight broke out at a nightclub near Casper, he armed himself and fired a single round into the pavement, according to authorities.

Joshua Ivery Jordan, 23, was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center on a recommended charge of aggravated assault. No other arrests were made in connection with the incident.

According to Sgt. Taylor Courtney of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Racks Saloon on Talc Road after someone called 911 to report shots had been fired outside the establishment. The anonymous caller hung up without providing further details.

Deputies arrived and saw a large crowd gathered around two males who were wrestling on the pavement. Bystanders pointed to one of the two men -- Jordan -- and identified him to deputies as the shooter.

The man who had been wrestling with Jordan took off before deputies could contact him.

Investigating deputies received conflicting accounts of the incident from Jordan and bystanders. Jordan claimed he had tried to break up a fight between two groups of people and retrieved his 10mm handgun from his vehicle in order to protect himself.

When a man in a red shirt approached him, Jordan claimed, he pointed his gun at the man. The man backed away, and that's when Jordan was hit in the side of his head by an unknown person. He fell to the ground and people started to pummel him before Jordan said he removed the magazine from his weapon and fired a warning shot into the pavement.

However, one witness told deputies that he'd been inside the nightclub when he saw several people fighting. He walked outside to assist his brother in the fight, and saw Jordan walking from a vehicle, headed toward the group.

The witness told deputies that Jordan, without provocation, pointed the handgun at his chest. The witness backed away and warned other people that Jordan was armed.

That's when several others tackled Jordan. The witness said he heard a gunshot, then grabbed his brother and went back inside the club.

The bullet ricocheted after striking the pavement, but hit no one, Courtney said.

Jordan has not yet made his initial court appearance.