Natrona County Arrest Log (10/19/22 – 10/21/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joseph Chavez -- Criminal warrant.

Michele Chavez -- Hold for probation and parole, driving while license suspended/revoked.

Seriann Davis -- Driving while under the influence.

Amelia Gutierrez -- Fail to comply, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, possession of a controlled substance - plant 3 ounces or less.

Quinton Hibbert -- Controlled substance possession.

Anthony Holiday -- Fail to appear.

Chaney Jones -- Criminal warrant, contract hold/billing.

Melvin Loveless -- Drive while license is suspended - second offense, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Patrick Little -- Public intoxication prohibited, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Sandra Lynes -- Fail to comply.

Tyler Miller -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Bryson Reed -- Criminal warrant.

Porter Schweikert -- Burglary, building.

Vincent Shelton -- Criminal warrant.

Francisco Sosa -- Contract hold/billing.

Malachy Springer -- Criminal warrant, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

Eric Tholson -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Jacquelyn Tuttle -- Hold for probation and parole, fail to comply.

Storm Woodin -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Erin Zimmerman -- possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

