Wyoming Prison Inmates Help Clean Tree Debris From Elderly Couple’s Yard

It's one of those stories that just makes you feel good.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office recently shared a story involving Sweetwater County Detention Center inmates helping an elderly couple clean up debris from a botched tree trimming job.

According to a social media post from the Sheriff's Office, "Jim and Anita Shoemaker, of Green River, were recently left with an absolute mess after a tree trimming service that they hired abandoned the job before cleaning everything up and hauling it away as promised."

The post states that the Shoemakers were assisted by friends and neighbors, but the job was just too overwhelming.

"Thankfully, an observant deputy recently noticed the mess while in the area, realized the magnitude of the job, and saw the Shoemakers struggling to get it done by themselves," the post stated. "Today, we dispatched a work crew from the Sweetwater County Detention Center's Inmate Community Service Program to give the Shoemakers a much-needed helping hand with getting their yard back in proper order."

The sheriff's office noted that, typically, their community service program has focused primarily on snow removal and trash cleanup. But, recently, they began implementing other projects that would utilize these men and women in ways that give them purpose, and a chance to give back to their community before they re-enter it.

"The program employs volunteers currently housed at the detention center who are thoroughly screened to determine their suitability for the assignment, and they carry out their tasks under the direct supervision of our sworn detention officers," the post stated.

The post stated that Mr. and Mrs. Shoemaker told the workers "about a hundred different times throughout the day" that their work meant a lot to them.

"Your efforts today made a real world of difference in the lives of a very special Sweetwater County family," the post stated. "Fantastic work, gentlemen, on a job well done!"

